FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Issued By DA Davidson

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million.

SFST has been the subject of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ:SFST opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278 in the last ninety days. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 5,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.