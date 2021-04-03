Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners is subject to stringent rules and regulations. Dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues is a headwind. Also, dependence on favorable weather conditions to produce energy from renewable power units and competition from other clean sources of fuel are woes. Units of the firm have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, the firm is poised to benefit from acquisitions and organic projects, which in turn will help it expand domestic renewable operations. Its eight natural gas pipelines are well poised to gain from an increase in natural gas production in the United States. The agreement to acquire a 40% interest in a 1GW renewable project from Energy Resources will further expand its clean energy operations. It has financial flexibility to meet its obligations.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.92.

NYSE NEP opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $37.29 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -162.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

