Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.83.

NYSE:PRI opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. Primerica has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $157.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

