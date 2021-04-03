National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NSA opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,656,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,358,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,234,000 after purchasing an additional 544,625 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $12,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

