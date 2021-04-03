PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $912.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBFX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

