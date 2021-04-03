Northern Trust Corp Has $16.80 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $16,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coty by 36.1% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 213,376 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.69.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

