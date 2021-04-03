Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,049,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,117,000 after buying an additional 252,126 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 26.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 11.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 55.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Glatfelter from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

GLT stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.79 million, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

