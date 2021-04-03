Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.37% of Middlesex Water worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after purchasing an additional 46,382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

