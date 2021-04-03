The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.76

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.76 and last traded at $66.76, with a volume of 7134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKGFY shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.41.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

