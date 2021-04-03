ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.69

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 18386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.76.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.