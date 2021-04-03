ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.69

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 18386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the third quarter worth $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.