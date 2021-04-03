Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,800 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBCP. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

