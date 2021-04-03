Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.58. 480 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

