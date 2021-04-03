Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.08

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.08 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 4600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPYYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

