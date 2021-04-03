Northern Trust Corp Acquires 87,886 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 105.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,363,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,966,000 after acquiring an additional 673,428 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 639,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,668,000 after acquiring an additional 452,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $112.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

