Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.91% of PQ Group worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in PQ Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PQ Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PQ Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PQG opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 0.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PQG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

