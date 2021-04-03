Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 561.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Switch by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Switch by 250.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Switch by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWCH stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,122.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

