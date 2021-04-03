VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VOXX International in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VOXX International by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VOXX International alerts:

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $474.01 million, a PE ratio of -99.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.