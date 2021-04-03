Barclays PLC Sells 5,625 Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LiveXLive Media by 38.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

In other news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,410 shares of company stock worth $130,860. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The company has a market cap of $318.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.