Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aphria by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 22.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aphria from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

NASDAQ:APHA opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. Aphria Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aphria Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

