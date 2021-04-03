Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.54 million, a P/E ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

