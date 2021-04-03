Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 4.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OPY opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.17. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $422.91 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Oppenheimer Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

