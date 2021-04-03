StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of STEP opened at $36.93 on Friday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $40,775,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,689,443 shares of company stock valued at $104,485,026 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

