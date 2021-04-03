Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,952 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jamf were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 496.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 815,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 678,906 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jamf by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Jamf by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jamf by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Jamf by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 406,372 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,473,292.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,150,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $36,538.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 491,985 shares of company stock worth $17,236,115 over the last quarter.

JAMF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

JAMF opened at $36.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.65.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

