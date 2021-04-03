Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kindred Biosciences were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 82,548 shares during the period. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 590,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 62.50%. Analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,418 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

