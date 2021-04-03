Rhumbline Advisers Buys 11,333 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 70.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Passage Bio worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Passage Bio by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Passage Bio by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PASG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Passage Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Passage Bio stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

