Rhumbline Advisers Has $734,000 Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 120,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

