GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 70,010 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1,579.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 654,193 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 400,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,623,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,103,000 after acquiring an additional 262,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GNMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of GNMK opened at $23.99 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 225,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Jensen sold 32,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $551,784.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,835.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,050 shares of company stock worth $3,569,398. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

