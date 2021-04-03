aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) PT Raised to $14.00 at Oppenheimer

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LIFE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

