BTIG Research Trims Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Target Price to $30.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Romeo Power in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:RMO opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Romeo Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Romeo Power by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services.

