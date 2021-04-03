Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

RFP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

NYSE RFP opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.18 million, a P/E ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

