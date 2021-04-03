Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

