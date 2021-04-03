Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $148.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.59. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $151.80.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

