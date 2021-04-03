Truist Financial Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $42.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.21.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $262,213.00. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

