SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 106.25% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ CRNX opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $526.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

