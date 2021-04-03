Short Interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Rises By 44.2%

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

INUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Inuvo from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Inuvo news, COO Don Walker Barrett III sold 41,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $59,157.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,555.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John B. Pisaris sold 20,000 shares of Inuvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 497,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,244.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,369 shares of company stock valued at $176,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,457,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 817,625 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INUV opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inuvo will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices and channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

