Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.39

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 56250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

