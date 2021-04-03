Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.39

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.39 and last traded at $39.34, with a volume of 56250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.
The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.
