Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) fell 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.60. 4,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 129,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTHM. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fathom by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

