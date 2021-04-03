Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $151.52

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.52 and last traded at $151.34, with a volume of 10463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.46.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.66.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,997,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 519,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,728,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 341,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 129,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

