Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Chico’s FAS worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 172,365 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 714,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $3.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $389.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.55. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

