Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OLP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

