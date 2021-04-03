Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Great Ajax worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Great Ajax by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,005,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,629,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $262.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Great Ajax Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

