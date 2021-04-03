Bancorporation National Zions Sells 15,000 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $1,501,950.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $487,050.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $989,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $897,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,541,000.00.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.