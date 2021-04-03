Barclays PLC Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLSE stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $616.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group began coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

