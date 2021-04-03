The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Sells $1,425,829.20 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENSG. Truist lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

