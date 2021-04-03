Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Trading Down 4.9%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) was down 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.39 and last traded at $107.81. Approximately 21,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 313,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.39.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Roth Capital cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.32.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). Analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

