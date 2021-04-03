Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Research Coverage Started at Aegis

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Kaspien stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Kaspien has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.46.

Get Kaspien alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 727,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Kaspien comprises approximately 2.7% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 39.85% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Holdings Inc operates a platform of software and services on digital marketplaces. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and others. The company was formerly known as Trans World Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Kaspien Holdings Inc in September 2020.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.