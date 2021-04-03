Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.87

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 593932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

