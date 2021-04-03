Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $136,044,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $89,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.