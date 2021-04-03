Roth Capital Raises PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $26.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.