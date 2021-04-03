Morgan Stanley Trims Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price to $89.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $4,488,705.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,667 shares of company stock valued at $90,409,906 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

