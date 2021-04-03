Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Protective Insurance stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Protective Insurance Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $324.46 million, a PE ratio of -84.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

